Heatwave in Rajasthan from Monday, temperature to rise by 3-5 deg C

Jaipur: A fresh spell of heat wave will sweep across western Rajasthan from Monday, according to the Meteorological Department, adding that the temperature is expected to rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

The weather is likely to remain mostly dry for the next few days.

According to the Meteorological Department, a new round of heatwave will start in western Rajasthan from Monday and there is a strong possibility of heat wave on April 15-16.

The spokesperson of the department said that in the coming days, there is a strong possibility of heat wave and severe heat wave in many parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division and Shekhawati region. During this time, the maximum temperature in the border areas is likely to be recorded 45-46 degrees Celsius.

He said that on April 17-18, due to the effect of a weak western disturbance, there is a possibility of thunderstorm and light-moderate storm in some places in eastern Rajasthan.

According to the department, in the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded with thunder at some places in the state. The maximum rainfall of 16.0 mm was recorded in Bamanwas of Sawaimadhopur. Whereas 10 mm rain was recorded in Gangapur, 10 mm in Baunli, 10 mm in Sambhar, 6 mm in Chaksu and 1.9 mm at Jaipur Airport.