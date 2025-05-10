Heatwave in south Bengal, heavy rain and thunderstorm in north: IMD

Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) Some southern districts of West Bengal are likely to experience heatwave conditions while heavy rainfall and thunderstorms may occur in the northern districts of Bengal from Saturday, the IMD said in its forecast.

Day temperatures are expected to be above normal by three to five notches over south Bengal, it said.

Heatwave conditions, with maximum temperature being above 40 degrees Celsius and above normal by five notches, are likely over West Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Hot and humid weather conditions are likely to occur over other districts in south Bengal, it said in its forecast till May 14.

North Bengal districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while thunderstorms may occur in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the IMD said.