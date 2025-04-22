Heatwave intensifies in Bihar, IMD issues yellow alert for several districts

Patna, Apr 22 (PTI) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of high temperatures and issued a heatwave alert across most parts of the state till April 25.

Several districts are expected to experience a heatwave spell with temperatures soaring up to 40 degrees Celsius in the coming three to four days.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts as temperatures continue to rise.

Gaya recorded the highest temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in the state. Apart from Gaya, places that recorded over 40 degrees Celsius temperature on Tuesday, included Dehri and Buxar (42.6 degrees Celsius each), Aurangabad (41.9 degrees Celsius), Gopalganj (41.2 degrees Celsius), Sheohar and Rohtas (41 degrees Celsius each).

"An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Bihar and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Another trough runs from above cyclonic circulation over northwest Bihar and neighbourhood to Manipur across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bangladesh and south Assam at 0.9 km above mean sea level," a statement issued by the IMD said on Tuesday.

"The public is advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours. People are advised to stay hydrated and wear light clothing," the statement issued by the IMD said.

The IMD has three colour-coded alerts for weather events. The first, a yellow alert, is issued to alert the public about a weather event.

The second, an orange alert, is issued asking people to be prepared about an extreme weather event.

The highest, a red alert, is issued when an extreme weather event requires extreme vigil and caution from the people.