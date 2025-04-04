Heatwave likely in NW India over next 6 days; temp may soar up to 42 in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Northwest India is likely witness heatwave conditions over the next six days, with temperatures in Delhi expected to reach up to 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Regions likely to be impacted include south Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD said maximum temperatures in many parts of central and northwest India are expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during this period.

In Delhi, daytime temperatures could reach around 42 degrees Celsius at some places by April 6 or 7.

Earlier this week, the department said India is expected to see higher-than-usual temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in central and eastern India and the northwestern plains.

Normally, India records four to seven heatwave days between April and June.

States likely to experience more heatwave days than usual include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Some states such as Uttar Pradesh (its eastern region), Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha may see 10 to 11 heatwave days during this period.

India had an extremely harsh summer last year, recording 536 heatwave days, the highest in 14 years. The year 2024 was also the warmest recorded in India and globally.

This year, heatwaves hit parts of India as early as February 27–28. The year 2024 recorded its first heatwave on April 5.

Although heatwaves are common in India during April and May, scientists say climate change is making them more frequent and intense.

A 2022 study said the risk of heatwaves is likely to increase 10 times in the 21st century. Over 70 per cent of India's land area may face severe heatwaves.

Data shows that 12 of the warmest years in India have occurred since 2006, with 2016 being the hottest year so far.