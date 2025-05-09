Heatwave likely in some districts of West Bengal: IMD

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) Heatwave conditions are likely in some districts of south Bengal and parts of north Bengal from May 10, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

It said that hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail in most places of south Bengal till May 12, owing to dry westerly to north-westerly winds over the region.

The IMD said heatwave conditions, with maximum day temperatures rising to 40 degree Celsius or more and above normal by 5 degrees Celsius, are expected to prevail in the south Bengal districts of West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore.

The north Bengal districts of North Dinajpur and Malda districts are also likely to experience heatwave conditions till May 11, it said. PTI AMR RBT