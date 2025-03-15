Heatwave likely in western districts of Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) Heatwave conditions were likely in the western districts of West Bengal till March 18 with day and night temperatures soaring much above normal, the IMD said on Saturday.

It, however, offered a ray of hope for the temperatures cooling down a little from March 20 with the possibility of rain or thundershowers in the Gangetic region.

Heatwave conditions are likely to occur in Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum till March 18, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast.

Predicting dry weather conditions in all southern and western districts of the state for the next five days, the IMD said that hot day conditions are likely to prevail in most places.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 3.7 degrees higher than normal. The maximum day temperature on Friday was 34.1 degrees Celsius, which was five notches more than average.