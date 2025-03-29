Heatwave likely till Sunday in some southern districts of Bengal: IMD

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in some southern districts till Sunday, with day temperatures remaining three to five degrees Celsius above normal in Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD said on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by three to five degrees Celsius during the next two days in south Bengal, it said.

Heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in the southern districts of South and North 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, West Bardhaman and Birbhum districts till Sunday, it said in a bulletin.

The maximum day temperature is likely to fall by two to three notches from Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, nearly three notches above normal, it said.