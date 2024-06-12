Heatwave likely to continue in parts of Himachal for two to three days: Met office

Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) The ongoing heatwave is likely to continue at isolated places in Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra districts over the next two to three days and maximum temperatures are likely to increase by two to three notches, the local meteorological station said on Wednesday.

It said heatwave is also expected in isolated places of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur on June 13.

While the weather remained dry at most places during the day, Bharmour received 17 mm of rainfall, followed by Koksar with 7.8 mm and Chhatrari with 1.3 mm.

The meteorological office has predicted rains at isolated places in high and middle hills on June 13 and 14 and dry weather afterwards.

The minimum temperatures are also likely to increase by one to two degrees for the next three to four days and will remain normal or above normal. Relative humidity is likely to remain in the range of 45 to 80 per cent over catchment areas of rivers and lakes and between 25 to 65 per cent, it said.

The day temperatures remained above normal at most places and Neri was the hottest in the state at 45.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Una at 43.2 degrees Celsius, Dhaulakuan at 43.1 degrees Celsius and Bilaspur at 42.6 degrees Celsius, four to five degrees above normal.

Key tourist destinations of Shimla, Dharamsala and Manali recorded maximum temperatures of 30.5 degrees Celsius, 36.6 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI BPL IJT IJT