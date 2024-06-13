Heatwave likely to continue till June 16 in Himachal

Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) There would be no relief from the scorching heat in the next few days in Himachal Pradesh and the heatwave will continue till June 16, the weather office said on Thursday.

The local Met department predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures will rise over the next two-three days.

In the plains and lower hills, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius for next 3-4 days and will remain above normal, the department said.

The MeT station has warned of a heatwave at isolated pockets in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The relative humidity is likely to remain in the range of 45-70 per cent over catchment areas of rivers and lakes, and between 25-65 per cent over remaining areas.

On Thursday, the maximum temperatures rose marginally in the state and Una and Neri were hottest with 44.6 degrees each, 6.2 degree above normal. Dhaulakuan recorded a high of 43.2 degrees, Bilaspur 43.1 degrees and Hamirpur 42.5 degree Celsius.

The MeT station has predicted rains at isolated places in lower, mid and higher hills on June 14, 18 and 19, and dry weather on June 15, 16 and 17.