Heatwave onslaught in large parts of India

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A searing heatwave swept through many states of central and western India on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring to a scorching 46.4 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Barmer.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a total of 27 stations recorded temperatures equal to or above 43 degrees Celsius in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. At least 19 of them recorded heatwave to severe heatwave conditions.

Parts of Delhi, including the Safdarjung Observatory (41) -- the primary weather station of the national capital -- and Ayanagar (40.4) also recorded heatwave conditions.

Barmer in Rajasthan was the hottest place in the country, recording 46.4 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees above normal, the IMD said.

Several other parts of Rajasthan also saw very high temperatures. Jaisalmer recorded 45 degrees, Chittorgarh 44.5, Bikaner 44.4 and Sri Ganganagar 44.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature in these places was 7 to 9 degrees above normal.

In Gujarat, Surendranagar recorded 44.8 degrees, Rajkot 44 degrees, Amreli 43.8 degrees, and Mahuva and Kandla 43.4 degrees Celsius. Mahuva saw a sharp rise of 8.3 degrees above normal.

In Maharashtra, Akola recorded 44.1 degrees, Nandurbar 43.5, Jalgaon 43.3 and Amravati 43 degrees. Guna and Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh reported 43.4 and 43.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department said the ongoing heatwave in northwest India is likely to ease from April 10, and in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh from April 11.

The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more.

A heatwave is also declared if the actual maximum temperature touches 45 degrees Celsius and a severe heatwave if it reaches 47 degrees Celsius, regardless of the departure from normal.

Earlier this month, the weather department said that the country is likely to experience above-normal temperatures from April to June, with more heatwave days in central and eastern India and the northwestern plains.

The year 2024 was also the warmest recorded both in India and globally.

This year, heatwave conditions were observed as early as February 27–28. The first official heatwave of 2024 was recorded on April 5.

While heatwaves are common in April and May, scientists say climate change is making them more frequent and intense.

These further burdens low-income households, which often have poor access to water and cooling and testing the endurance of outdoor workers toiling in the searing sun, forcing them to take frequent breaks.

Experts say outdoor workers, the elderly, and children are at higher risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1,66,000 people died as a result of heatwaves between 1998 and 2017.

India reported 3,812 deaths due to heatwaves between 2015 and 2022, with Andhra Pradesh alone logging 2,419 fatalities.

A 2022 study warned that the risk of heatwaves could increase tenfold in the 21st century, with over 70 per cent of India's land area likely to face extreme heat. PTI GVS NB