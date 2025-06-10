Heatwave persists in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda sizzles at 47.6 C, Sirsa touches 46.2 C

Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) Haryana and Punjab continued to reel under intense heatwave on Tuesday with Bathinda recording the highest maximum temperature in the two states at 47.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department here.

Blistering heat also swept Haryana's Sirsa as it recorded a high of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury also continued to soar in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which recorded the season's highest maximum so far at 43.9 degrees Celsius, against Monday's 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Above normal maximum temperatures were recorded at other places in the two states as sizzling heat continued unabated.

After Sirsa in Haryana, Rohtak also experienced equally hot weather with maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius.

Severe heat swept Narnaul, Hisar, Ambala, Karnal and Bhiwani too with maximum temperatures settling at 45.2, 44.5, 44.3, 44.5 and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Gurugram registered a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, blistering heat also swept Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala which recorded respective highs of 44.8, 44 and 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Ferozepur registered a high of 43.5 degrees, Pathankot 43.2 degrees while Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded respective maximums of 44.4 and 44 degrees Celsius.