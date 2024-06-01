National

Heatwave relief in sight for Rajasthan, max temp likely to fall below 45 deg C

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Delhi's Mungeshpur area Wednesday logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said. On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius. A day later, the temperature rose further with the weather station recording a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, according to the website. An IMD official told PTI, this is the highest ever maximum temperature recorded so far in Delhi.

Representative image

Jaipur: Most places in Rajasthan would get some relief from heatwave and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by two to three degrees Celsius during the next 48 days, the local weather office said on Saturday.

Due to the effect of a new western disturbance, partly cloudy sky is expected in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions during the next 48 hours, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

Sudden gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall are also likely in these divisions, it said.

In the remaining areas, the weather will remain dry, a weather department officer said.

The officer said that the maximum temperatures in the state are likely to fall by two to three degrees Celsius and most places are likely to record below 45 degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions prevailed in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dholpur and Bharatpur.

The office said that on June 4 and 5, some places will again experience heatwaves.

weather Rajasthan heatwave Summers
Subscribe