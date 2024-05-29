Heatwave returns to Odisha, over 45 deg C at two places

Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) Heatwave conditions returned to Odisha with the maximum temperature recorded at 45 degrees Celsius or more at three places on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to the bulletin of IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre, Boudh recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius and became the hottest place in Odisha for the day.

With a day temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Sonepur became the second hottest place and it was followed by Titlagarh (45 degrees C).

Apart from the above three places, 14 towns of Odisha registered a maximum temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius during the day. Among these places, Jharsuguda recorded a temperature of 44.8 degrees, Sambalpur (44.6), Bolangir (44.5), Bhawanipatna (44), Hirakud (43.6), Phulbani (43.3) and Nuapada (43).

Advertisment

The day temperature in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 39.4 degrees C and 38 degrees C, respectively.

The day temperature is likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next two days and there will be no large change thereafter in Odisha, the Met office said.

As per IMD’s prediction, heatwave conditions would prevail in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal districts on May 29.

Similarly, hot and humid weather conditions would prevail at some places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati for the next two days. PTI BBM BBM BDC