Heatwave scorches Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 10 (PTI) Heatwave conditions scorched Odisha on Saturday with 16 places recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, officials said.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius, the first time the mercury crossed the 40 degrees mark this summer, they said.

Sambalpur in the western part of the state was the hottest place, recording 42.7 degrees Celsius, they added.

Sambalpur was closely followed by Hirakud, which recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius, and Jharsuguda at 41.6.

The IMD said the state is likely to experience heatwave conditions till May 14.