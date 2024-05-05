Heatwave scorches Odisha, Titlagarh at 45 degC

Bhubaneswar, May 5 (PTI) Severe heatwave conditions scorched Odisha on Sunday with the mercury shooting to 45 degrees Celsius in Titlagarh.

According to a bulletin issued by the Met Department, 25 places in the state recorded temperatures of above 40 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was 44.6 degrees Celsius in Boudh, while Nuapada recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius. Bolangir was at 44.3 degrees Celsius, Bhawanipatna and Jharsuguda were at 44 degrees Celsius, and Baripada recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms along with lightning are likely in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal on May 6, the Met Department said.

Strong winds along the coast of north Odisha is likely from May 6 to 8, it added. PTI BBM BBM SOM