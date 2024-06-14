Heatwave to continue in Himachal, Una hottest at 43.6 deg C

Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) Una recorded the maximum temperature in Himachal Pradesh at 43.6 degrees Celsius, while Shimla again breached the 30-degree Celsius mark to register a high of 31 degrees Celsius, which is five notches above the season's average, the local weather office here said on Friday.

Shimla has been witnessing record temperatures over the past few weeks amid extensive heatwave with the town breaching the 30-degree Celsius mark on a few occasions. The average temperature here during the summer season used to earlier stay between 19 to 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The centre has issued an extensive heatwave warning for the next three days in few pockets of Shimla, Kullu, Sirmour, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Una, Kangra, Mandi and Solan.

Surender Paul, director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said that heatwave conditions will prevail in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days and the state will be receiving rainfall from June 18 onwards.

Weather was dry throughout the state during the past 24 hours with average maximum temperature being above normal, according to the weather office.

Highest maximum temperature was recorded in Neri village in Hamirpur at 45.1 degrees Celsius, while the lowest maximum temperature was registered in Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti, which clocked 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Una recorded a high at 43.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur at 43.1 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur at 41.8 degrees Celsius, Kangra at 41.2 degrees Celsius and Sundernagar at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

Places which registered maximums under 40 degrees Celsius included Mandi at 39.4 degrees Celsius, Solan at 37.5 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala at 37 degrees Celsius, Manali at 29.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie at 28.7 degrees Celsius, Kufri at 26 degrees Celsius, Kasauli at 35 degrees Celsius and Narkanda at 26.6 degrees Celsius. PTI COR BHJ BHJ