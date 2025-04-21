Heatwave warning alerts, green roofs at bus stops part of Delhi govt's heat action plan

New Delhi: An early warning system for heatwaves, green roofs at bus stops and special wards for heatstroke patients at all hospitals are part of the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025 launched on Monday.

The plan, aimed at combating the effects of rising temperatures, was launched by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also inaugurated three Cool Roof pilot projects in the city.

"Our mission is to make Delhi heat-resilient, protect lives and make every season livable for its residents," the chief minister said.

She said the government has been working extensively to reduce the impact of heatwaves, which have become increasingly frequent and intense, with the temperature in Delhi going as high as 52.9 degrees Celsius.

As part of the plan, the government has asked hospitals to create dedicated wards equipped with ICU beds and essential medicines for heatstroke patients.

Cooling centres will also be set up in densely populated areas, especially near footpaths and slums.

Other initiatives include green roofs, shaded areas at bus stops and an early warning system for heatwaves, Gupta said.

The government will issue heatwave alerts through medical portals and text messages, she said.

Government schools will follow stricter routines to ensure regular water intake among children and slums will be equipped with cool shelters and have access to chilled drinking water, she said.

The chief minister also virtually inaugurated three Cool Roof pilot projects at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar and Delhi Secretariat. The number of such projects will be increased soon, she said.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh, PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Rana and senior officials attended the event.