Heatwave warning issued as intense heat scorches Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, May 14 (PTI) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a heatwave warning for several parts of Uttar Pradesh where temperatures breached the 40-degree Celsius mark. According to the IMD, severe heatwave conditions will prevail in the state till Sunday.

Banda, Chitrakoot, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich and Ambedkarnagar districts are expected to experience heatwave conditions on Thursday, according to the IMD forecast.

The state government has directed the concerned district administrations to take necessary precautions and implement measures to protect the residents from the heatwave. The health department has also been directed to prepare for potential cases of heat-related illnesses.

The mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with state capital Lucknow recording a high of 40.9 degrees Celsius and a low of 26 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Varanasi was the hottest in the state on Wednesday at 43 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, it said. The day temperature hovered around 42 degrees Celsius in Barabanki, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Ballia, Prayagraj, Sultanpur, Fursatganj, Orai, Hamirpur, Agra and Ghazipur, the weather office said.

The night temperature was also higher than normal at most places, ranging from 25-28 degrees Celsius in many districts,offering little relief to the residents.

As per the IMD forecast, dry weather is likely to continue on Friday, with a high probability of heatwave conditions, particularly in eastern Uttar Pradesh. PTI CDN ARI