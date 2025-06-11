Heatwave warning issued in Rajasthan, Sriganganagar records 48 deg C

Jaipur: Scorching heat threw normal life out of gear in most parts of Rajasthan, with Sriganganagar recording a blistering 48 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The weather department has issued a warning of a severe heatwave, predicting further rise in the temperature in the state.

Sriganganagar's maximum temperature was 6.5 notches above normal. This was the fourth consecutive day that its temperature crossed 47 degrees Celsius.

Churu and Phalodi recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius, Chittorgarh 45.7 degrees, Bikaner 45.1 degrees, Alwar 44.8 degrees, Pilani 44.7 degrees, Barmer 44.2 degrees, Jaisalmer 43.7 degrees, Jodhpur 43.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the capital Jaipur was 44.4 degrees Celsius, which is 4.2 degrees more than normal. Barring the hill station, Mount Abu, most places in the state are recording maximum temperatures of 41 degrees or more.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, the temperature in the western and northern parts of the state is expected to increase by 1 to 2 degrees in the next 48 hours in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh of Bikaner division.

The maximum temperature in these parts is likely to remain 47-48 degrees and severe heatwave is expected from June 11-13.

Similarly, in Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions, the maximum temperature will remain 44-47 degrees Celsius for the next three days and heatwave is expected here too.

However, in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur divisions, a period of light rain with thunder and storm is expected to start from June 14-15.

In Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions too, there is a possibility of thunder, storm and light rain after noon on June 15.