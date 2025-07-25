Heavy downpour affects normal life in Kolkata, depression to bring more in south Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) A depression over Gangetic West Bengal triggered heavy rains in various parts of south Bengal on Friday, affecting normal life in Kolkata as several arterial roads and low-lying areas were inundated.

Incessant rain during the day caused heavy traffic snarls in various parts of the city and adjoining Salt Lake and IT hub Sector V, inconveniencing office goers.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression is likely to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Jharkhand.

Depression is a weather system that is typically marked by cloudy, wet and windy conditions, according to climate experts.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts in South Bengal till Saturday morning, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at one or two places in Purulia, Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah and Paschim Bardhaman districts, and heavy rain will occur in the other districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, the bulletin stated.

Due to strong monsoon flow, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely to continue in the subsequent six days over some districts of south Bengal, it said.

Sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rainfall till July 29 morning.

Weather officials also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off north and central Bay of Bengal and West Bengal-Odisha coasts till July 29.

Medinipur received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 85 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday, the IMD said.

Alipore in Kolkata recorded 32-mm rainfall, while Dum Dum received 50-mm rain and Salt Lake 32-mm during the same period.

Several arterial roads in and around Kolkata, including the Central Avenue, VIP Road connecting the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport with the city and streets in IT hub Sector V were waterlogged, causing massive traffic snarls. PTI AMR MNB