Heavy downpour in Himachal, 62 roads closed, Dharamshala records 214.6 mm rain

Shimla, Jul 6 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal, including Kangra's Dharamshala and Palampur where rainfall levels exceeded the 200-mm mark.

According to the emergency operation centre, 62 roads, including 38 in Mandi, 14 Kullu, five in Shimla, Four in Sirmaur and one in Kangra district, are closed for traffic following torrential rains on Saturday evening.

The centre also said that 154 transformers are disrupted and 26 water supply schemes have been affected in the state.

Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall of 214.6 mm, followed by Palampur 212.4 mm, Jogindernagar 169 mm, Kangra city 157.6 mm, Baijnath 142 mm, Jot 95.2 mm, Nagrota Suriyan 90.2 mm, Sujanpur Tira 72 mm, Dhaulakuan 70 mm, Ghamroor 68.2 mm, Nadaun 63 mm and Berthin 58.8 mm.

A woman sustained minor injuries when a boulder hit a moving bus near Kalath village in Sirmaur district's Sangrah area, according to reports.

The Shimla meteorological office has issued a "yellow" alert, warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Sunday and thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places till July 12.

The MeT also cautioned of damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Other tourist destinations of Dalhousie received 31 mm of rain, Manali 30 mm, Kasauli 24 mm, Narkanda 19 mm and Shimla 17.2 mm.

According to the parameters, 2.5-15.5 mm of rain is considered light rainfall, 15.6 mm-64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5-115.5 mm as heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm as very heavy and over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy.

The minimum temperatures witnessed an appreciable fall in the state with Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recording the lowest night temperature at 6.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius while Dhaulakuan was hottest during Saturday recording a high of 32.9 degree Celsius.

So far, the state has received 72.1 mm of rain against the normal of 35 mm, an excess of 106 per cent in the month of July. PTI BPL NB