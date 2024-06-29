Heavy downpour in north India, IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 5 days

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Torrential rains lashed several parts of north India on Saturday with the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four to five days.

The number of people killed in rain-related incidents in Delhi rose to 11 today after bodies of three labourers were pulled from the rubble of a wall that collapsed at a construction site in the Vasant Vihar area here amid heavy rain on Friday.

Rain lashed parts of the city, including Rohini, Burari and central Delhi, on Saturday. The city's primary weather station Safdarjung recorded 8.9 mm of rainfall and Lodhi Road 12.6 mm between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on Saturday.

The national capital recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, the highest since 1936 for the month of June.

For the next seven days, Delhi will experience moderate to heavy rain, and an 'orange alert' has been issued for the next three days, the IMD said in its seven-day forecast.

Today, Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 35.6 degrees Celsius, a slight rise from 32.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

In Himachal Pradesh, an 'orange' alert was issued for heavy downpour and thunderstorms in the state from June 30 to July 2, the meteorological centre here said.

Three roads in Kangra, Kullu and Solan districts were closed for traffic as rain lashed parts of the state on Saturday. Seventy-six transformers were also disrupted, official data said.

In the past 24 hours, Dharampur recorded the highest rainfall of 62.4 mm, followed by 52.4 mm in Dharamshala, Kasauli 39 mm, Jubbarhatti 33.6 mm, Baijnath 20 mm.

Tissa recorded 17 mm of rainfall, Sainj 15.5 mm, Shimla 13.3 mm, Solan 12.2 mm, Mandi 11.8 mm and Chopal 10 mm, it added.

Una was the hottest during the day at 37.6 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest in the night with a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius.

In Uttarakhand, heavy rain lashed Haridwar this afternoon and several cars were washed away after flooding in the Sukhi river here.

Rainwater gushed into homes and left major roads in the pilgrimage town waterlogged.

As the rainfed Sukhi river is generally dry, people park their cars on the dry riverbed. When the river got flooded all of a sudden, the cars got swept away in the water.

The weather office has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of Rajasthan during the next few days even as monsoon rain continues unabated in the state.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in some places while a few others recorded heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, it said.

Raisinghnagar in western Rajasthan recorded the highest rainfall at 72.3 mm and Kaman (Bharatpur) in eastern part of the state witnessed 68 mm of rain.

According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan from June 29 to July 3.

The IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh during this period.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and some areas of west Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, it said.

Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of west Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and the remaining areas of west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu over the next two to three days, it added. PTI NB NB NB