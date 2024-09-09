Heavy downpour in parts of Rajasthan, Bharatpur records 224 mm of rain

Jaipur: Heavy rains lashed several districts of Rajasthan as the Jaipur Meteorological Centre has predicted that the wet spell will continue in many places for the next four to five days.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, Bharatpur received 224 mm of rain, Kundal in Dausa recorded 111 mm rain while it was 86 mm in Dungarpur’s Dhambola, 81 mm in Pratapgarh, 77 mm in Bagidora of Banswara and 75 mm in Baran, it said.

Light to moderate rains were recorded in many districts including Tonk, Nagaur, Bundi, Alwar, Ajmer.

According to the centre, the 'depression' formed in the Bay of Bengal has intensified today and has become a 'deep depression'.

There is a strong possibility of it moving further towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the north-west direction in the next 24 hours, it said.

There is a possibility of moderate rain with thunderstorms in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions of the state today and heavy rain at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions, the centre said.

The meteorological department also said moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in many parts of eastern Rajasthan on 10 September and heavy rain at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions.

On September 11 and 12, there is a possibility of an increase in heavy rain activities and very heavy rain at some places in some parts of Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur and Jaipur divisions of eastern Rajasthan, it said.

There is a possibility of rain in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions for the next four to five days and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the border areas.