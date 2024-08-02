Heavy downpour in south Bengal, more rain likely

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) Heavy downpour lashed parts of southern West Bengal as an active monsoon is likely to bring more rain in some districts of the region till Saturday, the Met office said.

Bardhaman, Panagarh and Sriniketan recorded nearly 200 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, it said.

Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum are likely to receive heavy rain till Saturday morning, the weather office said in its forecast.

Light to moderate rain is likely in Kolkata, which received 46 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Bardhaman and Sriniketan received the maximum rainfall at 192 mm each and were closely followed by Panagarh at 186 mm, the Met office data said.

Other places in the region that received heavy downpour are Asansol (148 mm), Canning (138 mm), Kalyani (135 mm), Suri (126 mm) and Kalaikunda (100 mm), it said.

The Met office also forecast heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts in northern West Bengal, where Kalimpong received 62 mm of rainfall and Darjeeling got 33 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday. PTI AMR ACD