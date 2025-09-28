Heavy downpour soaks Mumbai overnight; over 100 mm rain in some areas

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Amid a 'red alert' warning, Mumbai was lashed by heavy overnight rains, with the intensity easing by early Sunday morning.

Parts of south Mumbai received more than 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Local train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were running with some delays, while buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were plying without any diversion.

The IMD on Saturday issued a 'red alert', predicting "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday.

A civic official, quoting the IMD's forecast issued at 8 am on Sunday, said the city will witness "cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely in the city and suburbs." There was a "possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places," according to the weather department.

Heavy showers lashed Mumbai after midnight, though the intensity reduced by the early hours. Most parts of the city have since been receiving light to moderate rain, with intermittent intense spells.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded 120.8 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representing the suburbs) registered 83.8 mm of rains.

Among the prominent areas, Juhu reported 88 mm rainfall, Bandra 82.5 mm and Mahalaxmi 28 mm during the period, as per the IMD.

There will be a high tide of 3.24 metres at 2.55 pm and a low tide of 1.31 metres at 8.50 pm, an official said.

Heavy rain coupled with high tide leads to waterlogging in low-lying areas, while low tide helps in speedy water receding.

The IMD has also sounded a 'red alert' for neighbouring Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts on Sunday. PTI KK ND GK