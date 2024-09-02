Heavy Latur rains: Minister Mahajan reviews situation, directs officials to provide quick relief

Latur, Sep 2 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Monday reviewed the damage caused by recent rains in Latur and asked the district administration to carry out surveys and submit a report as soon as possible, an official said.

In a 24-hour period ending at 8am, the district recorded average rainfall of 68.3 millimetres. The total rainfall in the district for the monsoon season so far stands at 676.1 mm, the official said.

Mahajan, who is guardian minister of the district, held the review meeting through video-conference and emphasised the need for special care and precautions in villages along rivers, he added.

"He was apprised of the damage caused by rains by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Zilla Parishad CEO Anmol Sagar, Resident Deputy Collector Keshav Netke and District Agriculture Superintendent Ramesh Jadhav regarding the damage. Mahajan said every distressed farmer must get relief," the official added.

Thakur-Ghuge said several revenue divisions of the district witnessed heavy rain on Sunday, leading to rise in water level in streams and rivers. PTI COR BNM