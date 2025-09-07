Heavy-load drones used to deliver essentials to flood-hit village in J-K's Kathua

Kathua, Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) In a first, heavy-load drones were used to deliver ration and other essential supplies to residents of a village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The special operation was carried out by the district administration, Kathua, in collaboration with the Indian Army at Chilla village, located on the banks of the river Ujh, the official said.

He said the village, comprising over 15 families, had remained cut off due to the recent torrential rains and flash floods that triggered landslides and washed away approach routes.

To overcome the challenge, the district administration and Army pressed heavy-load drones into service, which undertook multiple sorties to deliver dry rations, cooking oil and other essential commodities to the stranded households, the official said.

"The operation was part of our resolve to ensure that no affected family remains unattended amid this crisis," Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rajesh Sharma said.

He said the administration had stepped up its efforts to extend relief and support to people across the flood- and landslide-affected areas.

Special relief camps, supply of drinking water, medical aid, and restoration of essential services are being undertaken on a war footing, he said.

The deputy commissioner also appreciated the Indian Army for its proactive cooperation in ensuring timely relief to the stranded families of Chilla and said that more such joint interventions would be carried out in other inaccessible pockets if the need arose.

The ongoing relief and rescue measures are being closely monitored at the district level to ensure effective delivery of support to every household affected by the rain-induced calamity. PTI TAS HIG HIG