Heavy rain alert for Jharkhand on October 29-30

Ranchi, Oct 25 (PTI) The IMD forecast heavy rainfall across Jharkhand on October 29-30 under the influence of an impending cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, an official said on Saturday.

He said a ‘yellow’ alert (be updated) for heavy rain has been issued for Simdega, Seraikela-Kharswan, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Pakur, Godda and Singhbhum on October 29 and October 30.

“The change in weather is expected under the influence of an upcoming cyclonic storm. Light to moderate rainfall is expected on October 28, while widespread rain is likely across the state on October 29 and October 30,” Deputy Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, told PTI.

A deep depression is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by October 27, the IMD said.

Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28, it said. PTI SAN RBT