Heavy rain alert in Telangana till Aug 17; CM Revanth Reddy inspects flood-hit Hyderabad areas

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated locations across several Telangana districts from Sunday until August 17.

Following two days of heavy rain, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of flood-affected areas in Hyderabad, where Saturday night’s downpour led to waterlogging in several localities.

He instructed officials to improve drainage systems in flood-prone colonies to prevent further waterlogging.

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations across the state until August 13, according to its bulletin.

Amberpet recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 11 cm, followed by Himayatnagar with 10 cm, according to the Telangana daily weather report.

During the inspection of Ameerpet, Buddha Nagar, and Maitri Vanam, Reddy inquired about relief measures for residents affected by the heavy rains, a release from the CMO said.

Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Sewerage Board, and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agencies (HYDRAA) briefed Reddy on the situation in residential localities during the rains and the steps taken to mitigate damage.

Reddy suggested strengthening the drainage network to prevent flooding in low-lying areas and spoke with residents about the challenges they faced during the heavy rains.

During the visit, the Chief Minister met seventh-grader Jaswanth in Buddha Nagar, who spoke about water entering his home and damaging his books. Moved by the boy’s plight, Reddy assured full support and promised a permanent solution to the colony’s drainage problems, the release said.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister and Hyderabad district in-charge Ponnam Prabhakar directed officials to coordinate efforts to ensure residents face no hardships for the rest of the monsoon season.

Prabhakar, chairing a review with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, assessed precautionary measures within the Outer Ring Road to prevent public inconvenience, control seasonal diseases, and tackle monsoon challenges, a GHMC release said.

While heavy downpours over short durations have caused flooding and traffic disruptions in some localities, Prabhakar said, "a master plan is being developed to provide permanent solutions to chronic traffic congestion and flood inundation issues." PTI VVK SSK