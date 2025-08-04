Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Bihar assembly; rivers in spate across state

Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) Incessant rain caused severe waterlogging in the Bihar Assembly premises and several key roads in low-lying areas of Patna on Monday, while rivers across the state are in spate.

Heavy rain measuring 20 ml till 5.30 pm on Monday inundated a majority of localities, including posh ones, which caused disruption of vehicular movement.

Waterlogging was witnessed in areas such as Strand Road, Rajbansi Nagar, Boring Road, Bailey Road, Patliputra Colony, Kankarbagh, Gandhi Maidan and Jamal Road, officials said.

The Bihar assembly premises witnessed waterlogging following the downpour since Sunday in the state capital.

A purported video of water leaking from the roof of a room in the extended building of the assembly went viral on social media.

A bucket placed in the room for collecting the leaking water was also seen in the video, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by PTI.

The water level in the Ganga river has increased at Maner, Danapur, Dighat Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Banka Ghat, Hathidah and at some other places in Patna due to heavy rains.

The water level of various other rivers has also been rising across the state following incessant rains over the past two-three days.

The state government has directed officials of the district administration across the state to remain alert, an official said.

Almost all rivers are maintaining a rising trend, engulfing low-lying localities along their courses in the state.

Officials in the state Water Resources Department (WRD), however, said that the situation is not alarming so far.

“Rains in the past few days have raised the water level of Gandak, Kosi, Ganga, Burhi Gandak, Mahananda and Kamla rivers in the state. Rivers are flowing above danger mark at certain places in Patna, East Champaran, West Champaran, Bagaha, Purnea, Supaul, Darbhanga, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Jhanjharpur in the state”, said an official bulletin of the WRD department compiled on Sunday. PTI PKD NN