Heavy rain causes waterlogging, traffic snarls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad on Monday evening, leading to water-logging on the roads and traffic snarls at several places in the city.

CMTC Premises, Banjara Hills received 101.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Srinagarcolony 95.5 mm of rainfall from 8.30 AM to 8 PM, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

Heavy downpour caused waterlogging at different low-lying areas, resulting in slow movement of vehicles.

News channels showed footage of a few vehicles, including two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw, being swept away in the rain water.

Due to heavy rain, water from a nala (drain) in Devarkonda Basti overflowed and entered nearby houses. After getting information, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal along with Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) team reviewed the area. She met the affected residents and assured of all necessary help from government.

The Met Centre of IMD warned that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, and Siddipet districts from 1 PM of Monday till 8.30 AM of September 23.

It further warned that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during this period. PTI VVK VVK KH