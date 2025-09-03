Heavy rain continue to batter Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sept 3 (PTI) Heavy rain continued to batter Odisha for the third consecutive day on Wednesday with no respite in sight.

The IMD said the low-pressure area, which has triggered the rain, is likely to move west-northwestwards across the state during the next 24 hours.

With the low-pressure area intensifying into a 'well-marked' system, the IMD said more rainfall is likely in the state.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea, which has been rough.

In view of the weather, the IMD advised people to stay indoors.

The rain affected normal life across the state, with several areas reporting waterlogging. Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Bolangir are among the most affected districts, officials said.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the Centre has already sanctioned a proposal to install a Doppler Radar System in Bhubaneswar, which will help in making accurate weather predictions, providing time for authorities to prepare.

He said such a facility will also be developed in Balasore and Sambalpur. PTI AAM AAM SOM