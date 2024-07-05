Heavy rain continues in Rajasthan; Malpura in Tonk records 176 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) Rajasthan continued to witness heavy rainfall, with Malpura in Tonk district recording 176 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period, the Met office said on Friday.

Across the state, Sajangarh in Banswara recorded 116 mm rainfall, followed by 107 mm in Tijara, 101 mm in Danpur, 102 mm in Nainwan (Bundi), 97 mm in Thanagazi, 90 mm in Pipalda (Kota), 88 mm in Tapukda, 82 mm in Fagi of Jaipur, 75 mm in Karauli, 75 mm in Ramgarh, 68 mm in Nawalgarh of Jhunjhunu and 65 mm in Baswa of Dausa.

Many parts of the state received moderate to heavy rainfall in 24 hours, the weather office said.

From Friday morning to 5.30 pm, Karauli recorded 55.5 mm rainfall, followed by Anta (28 mm), Bikaner (21.4 mm), Kota (17.8 mm), Jaipur (17.6 mm) and Dholpur (9 mm). Light to moderate rain was recorded at many other places.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 40.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi and Bikaner, 39.8 degrees in Ganganagar, 39.6 degrees in Jaisalmer, 38.6 degrees in Jodhpur, 39 degrees in Barmer, 38.3 degrees in Sangaria, 36.4 degrees in Jalore.

A circulation over southwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining eastern Rajasthan contributed to the heavy rain, with the monsoon trough passing through Bikaner and Sikar, the weather office said.

The monsoon current is expected to remain active in most parts of eastern Rajasthan, with significant rainfall predicted for Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur, Udaipur divisions.

Heavy rain is expected in Tonk and adjoining districts, the weather office said.

Heavy rain is likely to continue in eastern Rajasthan on Saturday but may decrease on Sunday and June 8.

Rain is expected in some parts of northeastern Rajasthan on Sunday and June 8 and it is likely to go up on July 9-10.

Bikaner division and eastern and northern parts of Jodhpur division are also expected to receive rain in the next two to three days, the weather office said. PTI AG SZM