Heavy rain continues in Rajasthan; Taranagar in Churu records 141 mm rainfall in 24-hour period

Jaipur, Jul 7 (PTI) Taranagar in Churu district recorded 141 mm rainfall while Surot in Karauli registered 131 mm in a 24-hour period as heavy rain continued to batter Rajasthan.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded at many places in eastern Rajasthan and some places in western Rajasthan in the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am on Sunday, a Met official said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at some places in Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Karauli, Jaipur and Dungarpur districts.

Taranagar was the wettest place in western Rajasthan while Surot received the highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 40.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi while Jaisalmer registered the highest minimum temperature at 30.2 degrees. PTI AG OZ SZM