Heavy rain continues to lash Hyderabad, two dead

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (PTI) The residents of Hyderabad continued to grapple with rain woes as heavy showers lashed the city on Thursday evening, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls at several localities even as two rain-related deaths came to light.

A 26-year-old man drowned in a flooded railway underpass at Balkampet area here on Wednesday night following a downpour, police said today.

The incident occurred when the man was returning home on his scooter. He fell into the deep water of the railway-under-bridge and was unable to come out of the strong current and drowned, a police official said. The body was subsequently recovered.

Meanwhile, the body of a man who was among the two persons washed away in a 'nala' (drainage) during heavy rains here on September 14 was recovered about 65 kms away floating in Musi river in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday, police said.

The Telangana Development Planning Society said Chandulal Baradari near the Nehru Zoological Park here received 86.5 mm of rain from 8.30 AM to 8 PM on Thursday.

Begumbazar Doodh Khana locality witnessed 80 mm of rain during the same period. Several localities across the city also witnessed rain.

Office goers had a tough time reaching home as the rains caused waterlogging and traffic jams. Chandrayangutta, Balkampet, Mehdipatnam, Secunderabad, Khairatabad and other localities witnessed heavy rains and traffic snarls. PTI VVK SJR SJR KH