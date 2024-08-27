Heavy rain continues to lash parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Heavy showers continued to lash parts of Rajasthan, where Bagidora recorded the highest rainfall of 202 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, rain with thunderstorms were recorded at various places in western and eastern Rajasthan, it said.

During this period, heavy rain occurred at some places in Jaipur, Udaipur, Banswara and Dungarpur districts and heavy to very heavy rain in Banswara and Dungarpur districts.

Highest rainfall of 202 mm was recorded in Bagidora (Banswara), the IMD bulletin showed.

According to the weather data, Salopat and Shergarh of Banswara logged 167 mm and 165 mm of rainfall, respectively, followed by Dhambola and Veja of Dungarpur, 140 mm and 135 mm, respectively.

Banswara, Dungarpur, Jaipur and Udaipur also received heavy showers, ranging from 66 mm to 106 mm.

The weather office has predicted that due to the effect of a new system, heavy and sometimes very heavy rain activities are likely to continue with strong winds in the southern parts of Udaipur, Jodhpur division on Tuesday.

There is a strong possibility of heavy rain at some places in south-western Rajasthan on Wednesday and a decrease in heavy rain activities in most of the remaining parts. Light to moderate rain can be recorded in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bikaner divisions, it said. PTI AG BHJ BHJ