Heavy rain disrupts road, rail links in Assam's Dima Hasao

Haflong (Assam), May 2 (PTI) Incessant rain has thrown life out of gear in Assam's Dima Hasao district, snapping road and rail communication at several places, officials said on Thursday.
Schools have been closed in Haflong and people advised to avoid unnecessary travel by local authorities.
Relentless downpour since Wednesday night, accompanied by landslides and floods, have affected normal life in various parts of the district, they said.
The Dima Hasao District Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory, urging people to refrain from avoidable travel till May 4.
Communication along the Haflong-Silchar road has been severely hampered, as a section between Harangajao and Miyungkhro was washed away, leaving numerous vehicles stranded on both ends, the officials said.
Several places in Ramnagar area of Haflong have been inundated by water from an overflowing lake, they said.
Power supply has also been disconnected in some areas to avert potential mishaps, they added.
Rail travel through the hill district has been impacted, too, due to landslides on the tracks and flooding of tunnels, leading to the cancellation or short termination of train services, the Northeast Frontier Railway said.