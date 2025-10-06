Heavy rain, floods devastate North Bengal tea gardens; industry seeks urgent govt aid

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) Several tea estates in North Bengal's Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts have been severely hit by incessant rain, flooding and landslides, causing extensive crop damage, infrastructure loss, and disruption to thousands of workers, an industry body official said on Monday.

"Due to continuous heavy rainfall and water inflow from Bhutan, multiple estates across the Dooars region are facing unprecedented damage. We urgently need government assistance and protective measures," Tea Association of India (TAI) North Bengal branch secretary Sumit Ghosh told PTI.

Among the worst affected is Mechpara Tea Estate, where floodwaters have damaged around 2,000 tea bushes and 30 hectares of plantation area.

A 30-foot embankment constructed by the company has been completely destroyed, along with 100 feet of road and three culverts, disrupting movement within the estate.

The estate, which directly and indirectly employs 6,000 workers, had earlier suffered similar flooding in 2023, with repeated pleas for preventive measures allegedly going unheeded.

At Nagrakata Tea Estate, a 30-foot factory wall collapsed as rainwater entered the premises, washing away nearly 10,000 kg of processed tea.

The river also inundated about 40 hectares in South Sukhanbri division. A footbridge, which helps around 8,000 residents, including schoolchildren, has been rendered unusable, while nearly 1 km of road near Motilal Darbhanga has been washed away. The total estimated loss is around Rs 80 lakh, the TAI official said.

"In Kurti Tea Estate, floodwaters have cut off three internal roads, washed away numerous hume pipes, and diverted the Ghatia river's course toward the estate, which is 'alarming'", the industry body said.

The region's largest plantation, Chengmari Tea Estate — one of Asia's biggest with about 3,500 workers and 1,450 hectares under cultivation — has also been heavily affected.

Nearly 300 hectares are under water, with about 50,000-55,000 kg of processed tea and 70,000 kg of green leaves damaged. Around 50,000 tea bushes, 200 shade trees, 150 labour quarters, and 12 bridges and culverts have been destroyed.

"The estate hospital too has been flooded, forcing evacuation of patients. The estimated total loss is between Rs 5 crore and Rs 5.5 crore," Ghosh said.

Other affected estates include Rheabari Tea Estate, where around 60 hectares are submerged, and Moraghat Tea Estate, which employs about 6,000 workers and houses 10,000 residents, with about 50 hectares inundated and estimated loss is Rs 2 crore.

"The situation is grim. Without immediate intervention, the livelihoods of thousands of workers and the sustainability of these estates are at risk," Ghosh said, urging both the Centre and the state government to extend immediate relief and infrastructure support. PTI