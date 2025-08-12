Heavy rain forecast for Independence Day in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) Heavy rain is likely in parts of Odisha over the next three days under the impact of a possible low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Tuesday.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the central Bay of Bengal. So, a low-pressure area is expected to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on August 13, and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours, said Manorama Mohanty, the director of IMD's Bhubaneswar centre.

"Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind are expected to lash several parts of the state over the next three days," she said.

The IMD issued an 'orange' alert, notifying people to be prepared to take action, for Koraput and Malkangiri districts. A 'yellow' alert was issued for Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Bolangir and Nuapada districts.

"Apart from these districts, few places in many other districts are also expected to receive thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind over the next three days," it said. PTI BBM BBM SOM