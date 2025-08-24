Heavy rain forecast for Jharkhand till Tuesday

Ranchi, Aug 24 (PTI) Heavy rain continued to lash Jharkhand, with the IMD issuing an alert for more downpour in several districts till Tuesday morning, an official said.

The districts likely to experience heavy rainfall till 8.30 am of Monday are Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Bokaro, Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Koderma, Dhanbad and Giridih, he said.

"A ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rainfall has been issued for 15 districts till 8.30 am on Monday... and for 12 districts till 8.30 am on Tuesday," Ranchi Meteorological Centre's in-charge Baburaj PP said.

Moderate to heavy rain for the past two days in most parts of the state has disrupted normal life, submerging roads, causing damage to houses, bridges and culverts, and uprooting trees, the official said.

At least five people have died in rain-related incidents during the period, while a large number of farmers faced crop and livestock losses, he said.

Major rivers, including Subernarekha, Kharkai, Barakar and Damodar were also flowing above the danger level in various parts of the state.

"The intensity of rain is likely to reduce from Sunday, but it may continue till August 29, as a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts on Monday," he said.

Jharkhand received 927.7 mm of rainfall against the normal of 738.3 mm between June 1 and August 23, a surplus of 32 per cent, the official added. PTI SAN RBT