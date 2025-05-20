Heavy rain forecast for north Bengal, thunderstorms likely in southern parts till Friday

Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast heavy rain in the northern districts of West Bengal, and thunderstorms in the state’s southern parts till Friday.

It said that an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh, and presence of favourable wind pattern and moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal will lead to enhanced thunderstorms with gusty winds, accompanied with heavy rainfall over some districts of West Bengal.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur in south Bengal districts, including Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, West Midnapore, Birbhum and Murshidabad, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Heavy rainfall is likely in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri till Friday, it said. PTI AMR RBT