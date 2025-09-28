Heavy rain forecast for Odisha on Dussehra

Bhubaneswar, Sep 28 (PTI) Odisha is likely to experience a wet Dussehra on October 2, as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal the previous day, bringing heavy rainfall in the eastern state, the IMD said.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the north Andaman Sea on September 30, and under its influence, a low-pressure area will form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around October 1, it said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms, with lightning and gusty surface wind speeds of 30-40 kmph is likely in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam on October 1, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

Similar weather conditions are forecast for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Khurda, and Puri for October 2.

Heavy downpour is also expected to lash some parts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, and Bargarh districts on October 3, it said.

As sea conditions would be rough, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on October 1 and October 2.