Heavy rain forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh from June 26 to 28

Amaravati, June 26 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted heavy rains accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh for three days from June 26 to 28.

Heavy downpour is likely in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP).

The weather department also forecast thunderstorms over parts of NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema for five days from June 26 to 30.

Gusty winds reaching up to 50 km per hour (kmph) are likely in these places.

"The cyclonic circulation over east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies over west-central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height," said the Met Department in a press release.

The northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through Mundra, Mehsana, Udaipur, Shivpuri, Lalitpur, Siddhi, Chaibasa, Haldia, Pakur, Sahibganj and Raxaul.

The Met department further said that lower tropospheric south-westerly and westerly winds prevail over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.