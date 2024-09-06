Heavy rain forecast for parts of south Bengal from Sep 9

Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) The Met Department on Friday forecast heavy rainfall in parts of south Bengal from September 9, owing to a low-pressure area that will intensify into a depression.

It said the low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal is expected to move northwards and intensify into a depression over northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal.

Heavy rainfall is likely over East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas and Jhargram districts on September 9 and September 10, the weatherman said.

Other districts of south Bengal could receive light to moderate rainfall during the period, it said.

The Met Department advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal-Odisha coasts from September 8-10, in anticipation of squally weather with surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph. PTI AMR RBT