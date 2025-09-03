Heavy rain forecast for several Arunachal districts from Sep 4

Itanagar, Sep 3 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to widespread rainfall across the central and western districts of Arunachal Pradesh from Thursday.

According to the district-wise forecast released by the meteorological centre here, Thursday marks the beginning of a wet spell, with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms expected in West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Lower Siang, Siang, Lohit, Changlang, Longding and Tirap.

On Friday, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase, with showers expected in several places, including Papum Pare, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, Kamle and Kurung Kumey, it said.

By Sunday, the rainfall activity is expected to peak in the northeastern state, raising concerns about waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

People in flood and landslide-prone areas have been urged to take necessary precaution and closely follow weather updates.