Heavy rain forecast in most parts of Odisha for three days

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in different parts of Odisha during the next three days.

In its evening bulletin, IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) and thunderstorms with lightning could occur in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Koraput on Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several districts on Wednesday and Thursday, too, it said.

From 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Monday, state capital Bhubaneswar received 43.9 mm rainfall, which resulted in waterlogging in several low-lying areas, officials said.

Neighbouring Cuttack city also witnessed a downpour of 29.4 mm during the day, while 21 mm rainfall was recorded at Talcher, 19 mm at Nayagarh town and 11.2 mm at Dhenkanal, the bulletin said.

During the monsoon period from June 1 to August 5, Odisha has recorded an average rainfall of 546.8 mm against the normal precipitation of 615.6 mm, it said. PTI BBM BBM RBT