Heavy rain forecast: Pondy govt declares holiday for educational institutions on Nov 29, 30

Puducherry, Nov 28 (PTI) The Puducherry government on Thursday announced that all schools and colleges in the union territory will remain closed on November 29 and 30 as heavy rains were forecast under the impact of cyclone Fengal brewing over Bay of Bengal. Home Minister A Namassivayam told reporters that all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain shut for two days from Friday in view of rains.

Advertisment

All privately managed schools and government aided schools would also be closed.

PTI COR ROH