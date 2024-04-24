Heavy rain, hailstorm lash Nagaland's Dimapur

Dimapur, Apr 24 (PTI) A sudden spell of heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm and strong wind affected normal life in Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, on Wednesday causing damage to property, official sources said.

Due to the strong winds, several trees fell on the power lines affecting electricity supply in several areas, they said.

Three cars were damaged by the fallen trees, sources said, adding tin roofs of houses were blown off in some localities.

There were no reports of any casualty.

Street vendors at the weekly Wednesday bazaar at Naga Shopping Arcade were caught unaware by the sudden storm, which caused severe damage to their goods, sources said.

