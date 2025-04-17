Heavy rain in Chandigarh, parts of Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 17 (PTI) Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed Chandigarh in the early hours on Thursday while many parts of Punjab also received rain.

According to the MeT Department here, Chandigarh received 8.3 mm of rain. However, the sky became clear in the morning and residents woke up to sunny weather.

Among other places in Punjab which received rain in the early hours included Amritsar (4.5 mm), Pathankot (3.2 mm), Gurdaspur (18.8 mm) and Rupnagar (6 mm).

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala received a light shower, the Met said.