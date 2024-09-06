Heavy rain in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Bisalpur dam gates opened

Jaipur: Heavy rain battered many places in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district while two gates of the Bisalpur dam in neighbouring Tonk district were opened on Friday following sufficient water inflow.

The Met office in Jaipur said rain and thunder were recorded at some places in western Rajasthan and many places in eastern Rajasthan in the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Friday.

Heavy rain was recorded at some places in Bhilwara district while the highest rainfall of 105 mm was registered in the neighbouring Shahpura district.

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in Udaipur, Tonk, Sirohi, Pali, Pratapgarh, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dungarpur, Bundi and Chittorgarh districts.

The Met office has predicted the rainfall activity to continue in most parts of eastern Rajasthan during the next three to four days.

There is a strong possibility of heavy and sometimes very heavy rain in south and southeastern Rajasthan during the next three to four days.

The heavy rainfall activity is likely to subside from September 10.

The monsoon current is likely to remain active in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan, with the possibility of heavy rain in some places, for the next two to three days.

There is a possibility of the rainfall activity receding and maximum temperatures increasing in the Bikaner division from Sunday and in the Jodhpur division from September 9.

On Friday, two gates of the Bisalpur dam, the main source of drinking water in Ajmer and Tonk districts and the state capital Jaipur, were opened.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat performed a ritualistic worship with officials before the gates were opened.

Rawat said, "Two gates of the dam have been opened. May all the gates be opened. We certainly wish that all the gates are opened."